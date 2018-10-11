Thunder's Abdel Nader: Upping activity in practice
Nader (knee) has slowly increased in participation in practices, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Nader was limited throughout the preseason by a sore left knee and still isn't quite cleared for full practices. It sounds like he's slowly progressing and doing more at practice, but his lack of full 5-on-5 work brings his status into question for the regular-season opener Tuesday against the Warriors. Still, with another four or five days off for rest and recovery, there's a chance Nader is able to get back on the floor prior to that contest. Nader is unlikely to be viable fantasy option, even when he's healthy.
