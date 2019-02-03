Nader will not play Sunday against Boston due to an illness, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Nader, who has apparently come down with the bug and will be inactive Sunday as a result, hasn't missed a game since Dec. 23, ending his 19 straight appearances streak. In Nader's absence, Hamidou Diallo will likely step into the backup role behind Paul George on Sunday. The Iowa State product is currently averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds across 33 appearances this season.