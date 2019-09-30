Thunder's Abdul Gaddy: Joins OKC for camp
Gaddy signed a contract with the Thunder on Monday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Since going undrafted out of Washington in 2013, Gaddy has yet to log any action at the NBA level. The 27-year-old attended training camp for the Thunder last fall, only to be waived in late October before the regular season began. He'll likely be in line for a similar fate again.
