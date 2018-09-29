Thunder's Abdul Gaddy: Joins OKC for training camp

Gaddy agreed to a contract with the Thunder earlier in September, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Gaddy, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, has yet to appear in a regular-season NBA game since going undrafted out of Washington in 2013. He'll likely be cut loose by the end of the preseason and continue his career overseas.

