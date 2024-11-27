site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Adam Flagler: Dealing with hand contusion
Flagler is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a right hand contusion.
Flagler has been a top performer for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue this season while playing minimal minutes at the NBA level. His potential absence shouldn't impact the Thunder's rotation.
