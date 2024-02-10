Flagler agreed to a two-way contract with the Thunder on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Flagler attended training camp with the Thunder but was unable to win a spot on the season-opening roster. He made enough of an impression during his time with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue to earn a two-way deal, as he averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 21.2 minutes per game over 14 appearances with the club. Though he's now eligible to appear in NBA games, Flagler is still likely to see the majority of his playing time in the G Leaague.