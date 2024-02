The Thunder are converting Flagler to a two-way contract Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Flagler has spent the beginning of the 2023-24 season with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League. He is averaging 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.2 minutes across 14 appearances. Flagler will now split time between the NBA and G League.