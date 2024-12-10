Flagler has been diagnosed with a right fourth metacarpal fracture and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Flagler has been dealing with an injury to his hand since the last week of November, though it's unclear if this was a setback to his pre-existing injury. The Baylor product hasn't been much of a factor in Oklahoma City's rotation so far this season, as he was seeing the majority of his playing time for the G League Oklahoma City Blue.
