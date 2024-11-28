Flagler (hand) is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Flagler isn't expected to see significant minutes at the NBA level despite his strong start to the season in the G League. Thus, his absence from this game shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions. His next chance to suit up will come against the Lakers on Friday.
