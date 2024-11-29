Flagler (hand) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Flagler didn't play Wednesday against the Warriors, but even if he's upgraded to available, his presence shouldn't affect the rotation considerably. Flagler has made nine appearances for the Thunder this season but has seen double-digit minutes just once.
