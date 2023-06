Flagler signed a contract with the Thunder on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Flagler played a prominent role at Baylor over the past two seasons and averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game during the 2022-23 campaign. He wasn't selected in the 2023 NBA Draft but will compete for a role with the Thunder during the offseason.