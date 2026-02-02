Mitchell is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic with an abdominal strain, per Rylan Stiles of SI.com.

Tuesday is set to mark a sixth straight absence for Mitchell, who holds no definitive timetable for a return ahead of Wednesday's showdown with the Spurs. Plenty of minutes remain up for grabs on the wing for the Thunder, giving all of Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins an opportunity to log minutes in the 30s.