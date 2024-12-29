Mitchell is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Sunday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mitchell made his first start of the regular season during Saturday's 106-94 win over the Hornets, and he finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes. He will revert to a reserve role Sunday due to the return of Cason Wallace (quadriceps) and Luguentz Dort (ankle).