Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Doesn't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (leg) didn't play in Tuesday's 116-112 preseason win over the Bucks.
Mitchell sustained a left leg injury in Saturday's loss to the Pacers, and the Thunder didn't provide an update on his status ahead of Tuesday's contest. His final opportunity to suit up during the preseason will come Friday against the Nuggets.
