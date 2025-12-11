Mitchell supplied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 win over the Suns.

Mitchell continues to see his role reduce, logging fewer than 20 minutes for just the third time this season. While it was a red-hot start for Mitchell, his production has plateaued of late, as Oklahoma City starts to get healthy bodies back on the floor. In three games over the past week, Mitchell has averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.4 minutes. It's hard to make a case for him being a must-roster player based on what we have seen during that span.