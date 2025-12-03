Mitchell is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Warriors on Tuesday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mitchell will make his sixth start of the season Tuesday and first since Nov. 12 against the Lakers due to the absence of Luguentz Dort (thigh). In five games as a starter, Mitchell has averaged 18.2 points, 4.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 30.2 minutes per game.