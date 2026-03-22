The NBA suspended Mitchell for one game due to his actions during Saturday's game against the Wizards, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Mitchell was ejected from Saturday's game after getting into an altercation with Justin Champagnie, and both players were suspended by the NBA for one game as a result. As such, Mitchell will not play in Monday's game against the 76ers, but he'll be available for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics. He has started in each of the Thunder's last five games, and his absence means more minutes will be available for Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and Alex Caruso.