Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell went back to the locker room during Sunday's game against the 76ers due to an apparent ankle issue, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Mitchell seemingly tweaked his ankle while breaking up an alley-oop attempt earlier in the game, and the issue will require a trip to the locker room. Considering the Thunder are up 25 points midway through the fourth quarter, it's unlikely he'll return to the contest.
