Mitchell (toe) will be available for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Mitchell is in line for his first action since Jan. 3 after putting toe surgery behind him. The Thunder could keep a close eye on his playing time, considering his long absence. However, the backcourt will be thin Friday after the team announced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (shin), Alex Caruso (ankle), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Luguentz Dort (knee) are all out.
