Mitchell logged 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes of Saturday's 92-80 G League loss to the Grizzlies.

Mitchell just recently agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth nearly $9 million to re-sign with the Thunder, and if Saturday was any indication, he could be a bargain at that rate. The 23-year-old appeared in 36 regular-season contests during his rookie season, posting averages of 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 16.6 minutes per game. Oklahoma City's backcourt rotation will be even more crowded with the team looking to incorporate Nikola Topic, but Mitchell likely made a strong impression on the coaching staff Saturday.