Mitchell will come off the bench for Friday's game against Dallas, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Mitchell started Tuesday's contest due to Luguentz Dort's (thigh) absence, and while Dort remains out Friday, the Thunder are instead going big with Jaylin Williams against Dallas. In 16 games off the bench, Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.4 minutes per contest.