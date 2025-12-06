Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Moving back to second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell will come off the bench for Friday's game against Dallas, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Mitchell started Tuesday's contest due to Luguentz Dort's (thigh) absence, and while Dort remains out Friday, the Thunder are instead going big with Jaylin Williams against Dallas. In 16 games off the bench, Mitchell is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Entering starting five Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Productive off bench•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Not listed on injury report•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Won't return Friday•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Perfect from field in blowout win•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Steady offense from second unit•