Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Not on injury report for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (concussion) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Mitchell is set to return from a two-game absence due to a concussion. Over his last five outings, the 23-year-old guard has averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 23.4 minutes per game off the bench.
