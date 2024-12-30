Mitchell ended Sunday's 130-106 win over the Grizzlies with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 22 minutes.

Despite moving back to the bench with Cason Wallace (quadriceps) and Luguentz Dort (ankle) back in the lineup, Mitchell responded with a season-high 17 points, though he was aided by some garbage time in the lopsided win. Mitchell is hard to trust outside of very deep formats when the Thunder are at full strength.