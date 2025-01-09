Mitchell (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Mitchell is slated to miss his third consecutive game due to injury, and prior to his first absence on Jan. 5, he had not missed time at all this season. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins will likely see more playing time again as a result.
