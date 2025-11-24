Mitchell closed with 20 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 win over the Trail Blazers.

Mitchell only missed two free throws in what ended up being a dominant scoring effort. This was his first game with at least 20 points since Nov. 9, but it also extended his stretch of double-digit scoring performances to 10 games. Over that stretch, the Sixth Man of the Year candidate is averaging 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range.