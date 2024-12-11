Mitchell provided two points (1-3 FG), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 10 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 win over Dallas.

Mitchell logged just 10 minutes after averaging 18.3 minutes per game in each of the three previous appearances. Despite appearing in every game thus far, Mitchell has served up modest averages of just 5.6 points, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 16.0 minutes per game.