Mitchell ended with 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 122-101 win over the Clippers.

Nine of those points came in the fourth quarter, as Mitchell took advantage of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting pulled early in the big win. It was the first time in five games that Mitchell has scored in double digits, while the seven boards tied his season high. The second-year guard typically doesn't see that kind of shot volume -- he last attempted double-digit FGs on Nov. 21 against the Jazz -- and through six games (two starts) to begin December, Mitchell is averaging 10.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.2 threes in 26.0 minutes a contest despite shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent (7-for-15) from long distance.