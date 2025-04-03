Mitchell (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Mitchell hasn't played since Jan. 3 after undergoing a procedure to address the turf toe sprain in his right big toe. There's no clear timetable for the rookie second-round pick's return, though his next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Lakers.
