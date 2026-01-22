Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is out for Friday's game against Indiana with an abdominal strain, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.
Mitchell left Wednesday's win in Milwaukee early and needs to miss at least one contest with the issue. Isaiah Joe, Luguentz Dort and Cason Wallace are candidates for an increased role Friday. Mitchell's next chance to play comes Sunday against the Raptors.
