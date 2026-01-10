Mitchell finished with 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over the Grizzlies.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and Chet Holmgren (shins) out, Mitchell was able to operate as one of the lead dogs on offense, and he responded with one of his better games of the season. Mitchell has been in a nice rhythm over the past eight games, posting averages of 14.3 points, 4.0 assists, 1.4 triples, 1.6 steals and just 1.0 turnovers per contest, which has been good enough for top-60 value 9-cat leagues.