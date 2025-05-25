Mitchell racked up 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Saturday's 143-101 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder was no match for the Timberwolves, waving the white flag early in the piece, affording the bench unit with some extra run. Mitchell made the most of a rare opportunity, matching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a team-high 14 points. Mitchell has not been on the court when it matters thus far during the playoffs, making this nothing more than an outlier.