Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Shifts back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Mitchell had started in two of OKC's last three games due to the absences of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort. However, both are healthy Wednesday, meaning Mitchell will rejoin the reserves. In 17 appearances with the second unit, Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.2 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Starting Sunday•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Moving back to second unit•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Entering starting five Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Productive off bench•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Not listed on injury report•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Won't return Friday•