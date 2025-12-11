Mitchell isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mitchell had started in two of OKC's last three games due to the absences of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort. However, both are healthy Wednesday, meaning Mitchell will rejoin the reserves. In 17 appearances with the second unit, Mitchell is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 25.2 minutes.