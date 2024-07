Mitchell won't play in another Summer League game in order to allow more opportunities for other players, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder must have liked what they saw out of Mitchell, feeling good enough about the No. 38 pick in the 2024 NBA draft to shut him down after five Summer League games. The UC Santa Barbara product was signed to a two-way deal and should split time between the NBA and the G League as a rookie.