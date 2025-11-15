Mitchell won't start Saturday's game against the Hornets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Luguentz Dort (shoulder) returning from a five-game absence, Mitchell will retreat to the second unit. Over his last five appearances off the bench, the second-year guard has averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.2 minutes per contest.