Mitchell posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 126-107 victory over Houston.

Mitchell matched his best scoring total of the season in the win. Oklahoma City's 2024 second-round prospect has appeare din every game but is only averaging 13.9 minutes over nine contests. Unless an injury bolsters his spot on the depth chart, his fantasy viability is limited.