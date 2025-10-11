default-cbs-image
Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers.

The Thunder will be resting most of their key players for this preseason matchup, so Mitchell will be one of the players to get an extended run. He averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 36 regular-season appearances with Oklahoma City as a rookie in 2024-25.

