Mitchell racked up 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-99 victory over the Kings.

The second-year point guard continues to provide consistent secondary scoring for the Thunder in what's shaping up to be a breakout campaign. Mitchell has scored in double digits in eight straight games (five starts), averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists, 4.0 boards, 1.9 steals and 1.0 threes in 29.6 minutes a contest.