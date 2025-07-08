Mitchell tallied 16 points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 89-78 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Mitchell couldn't match his impressive scoring performance from Saturday, when he poured in 24 points on 55.6 percent shooting, but he made a strong all-around impact in Monday's win. The guard saw a decent amount of action as a rookie during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 6.5 points on 49.5 percent shooting in 16.6 minutes across 36 games, including one start. The Thunder have a deep roster but clearly value Mitchell, having signed him to a three-year, $9 million deal this offseason.