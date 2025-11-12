Mitchell chipped in 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 victory over the Warriors.

The second-year guard has scored at least 17 points in each of his four starts this season, and he is enjoying a breakout season in the first few weeks of the 2025-26 campaign. Mitchell is likely to remain in the starting five if Luguentz Dort (shoulder) remains sidelined, but fantasy managers should feel confident in his chances to keep producing even if he returns to the bench. Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points per game when playing with the second unit this season.