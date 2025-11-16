Mitchell provided 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 win over the Hornets.

Mitchell returned to the bench after starting in the Thunder's previous five contests, but he continues to produce regardless of the role he's given. The second-year wing has scored in double digits in all but one of his games in November, averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.