Mitchell logged 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-92 win over the Lakers.

Making his fifth straight start, Mitchell nabbed at least three steals for the third time during that stretch, and the fourth time overall in 13 games. The second-year guard has scored in double-digits in all but one contest as he surges toward a breakout campaign, averaging 16.9 points, 3.8 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 threes in 28.1 minutes a game.