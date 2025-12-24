Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Won't play Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Mitchell will miss a second consecutive game while in the league's concussion protocol, which he'll look to clear in time to return for Sunday's game against the 76ers. Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso will continue to see more minutes off the bench in Mitchell's absence.
