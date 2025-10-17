Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
This will be the second straight game on the sidelines for Mitchell, so for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup with Houston. That said, Mitchell is a negligible part of the rotation, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy hoops.
