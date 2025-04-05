Mitchell (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Mitchell will miss a 44th consecutive game for the Thunder while recovering from toe surgery. The next chance for him to return to the floor for Oklahoma City will be Tuesday against the Lakers.
