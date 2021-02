Horford compiled 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist over 28 minutes in Sunday's 117-101 win over the Cavaliers.

Horford only recorded 10 points while returning to the court Friday, but he was slightly more effective while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor against Cleveland. He led the team with eight rebounds Sunday, but his fantasy output has cooled off over his last three appearances since a string of several vintage performances.