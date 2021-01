Horford (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 34-year-old missed the past six games to be with his family following the birth of his child, but he'll return to the court Wednesday. Horford is averaging 27.1 minutes this season but could have some limitations since he hasn't seen game action in over two weeks. Isaiah Roby started at center during his absence and will presumable move back to the bench.