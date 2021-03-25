Horford delivered 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Horford returned to the court after a two-game absence and he's played in just two of OKC's last six contests, but he has managed to stay productive. Thursday will be decisive to determine whether Horford will stay with the Thunder the rest of the year or not, but if he stays with the team and remains healthy, he should be one of the team's go-to guys on offense, especially with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) set to miss several games in the next few weeks.