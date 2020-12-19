Horford registered 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 20 minutes in Friday's 105-103 preseason loss against the Bulls.

Horford featured in two preseason games for the Thunder and averaged 16.0 points and 7.5 rebounds -- it seems entirely likely that he could post numbers within that range in the regular season, as he will likely work as the team's second-best scoring option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Horford is expected to be the Thunder's starting center for Wednesday's season opener at Houston.