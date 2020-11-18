Horford, along with a first and second-round pick, was traded to the Thunder for Danny Green on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Newly-appointed general manager Daryl Morey didn't waste any time making a significant trade, opting to send Horford and his undesirable contract to the Thunder along with picks. With the Thunder, Horford joins a team in rebuilding mode, so his playing time may not be a priority. Last season, the 34-year-old's numbers took a decline, and he averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 threes in 30.2 minutes.