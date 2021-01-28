Horford registered 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Suns.

Horford missed the past six games to be with his family following the birth of his child, and he delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court en route to his first double-double of the current season. While Horford is no longer the double-double threat he was during the prime of his career, he has scored in double digits in all but three games this season and should work as one of the Thunder's most importing scoring threats behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's the undisputed offensive leader of the team.